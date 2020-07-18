6706 Capistrano Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Furnished 4 Bedroom House in West Hills, CA - Property Id: 311307



Beautiful freshly painted fully furnished house in West Hills, California. Located at 6706 Capistrano Avenue, this house is just steps away from parks, fine dining, entertainment and more! As well, its 4 minutes away from Trader Joe's, Fallbrook Mall, Warner Center, the Village and Westfield Topanga Mall. This house features 4 spacious bedrooms (3bd & Den), 2.5 bathrooms and 1,675 soft of living space! Stainless steel kitchen appliances, large backyard and covered patio area, fireplace, dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit and 2 parking spots in attached garage included as well. Contact us for more detail!

No Pets Allowed



