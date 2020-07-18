All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6706 Capistrano Ave

6706 Capistrano Avenue · (416) 897-6687
Location

6706 Capistrano Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $4950 · Avail. now

$4,950

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Furnished 4 Bedroom House in West Hills, CA - Property Id: 311307

Beautiful freshly painted fully furnished house in West Hills, California. Located at 6706 Capistrano Avenue, this house is just steps away from parks, fine dining, entertainment and more! As well, its 4 minutes away from Trader Joe's, Fallbrook Mall, Warner Center, the Village and Westfield Topanga Mall. This house features 4 spacious bedrooms (3bd & Den), 2.5 bathrooms and 1,675 soft of living space! Stainless steel kitchen appliances, large backyard and covered patio area, fireplace, dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit and 2 parking spots in attached garage included as well. Contact us for more detail!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6706-capistrano-ave-west-hills-ca/311307
Property Id 311307

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5958592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6706 Capistrano Ave have any available units?
6706 Capistrano Ave has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6706 Capistrano Ave have?
Some of 6706 Capistrano Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6706 Capistrano Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6706 Capistrano Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6706 Capistrano Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6706 Capistrano Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6706 Capistrano Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6706 Capistrano Ave offers parking.
Does 6706 Capistrano Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6706 Capistrano Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6706 Capistrano Ave have a pool?
No, 6706 Capistrano Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6706 Capistrano Ave have accessible units?
No, 6706 Capistrano Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6706 Capistrano Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6706 Capistrano Ave has units with dishwashers.
