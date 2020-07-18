Amenities
Furnished 4 Bedroom House in West Hills, CA - Property Id: 311307
Beautiful freshly painted fully furnished house in West Hills, California. Located at 6706 Capistrano Avenue, this house is just steps away from parks, fine dining, entertainment and more! As well, its 4 minutes away from Trader Joe's, Fallbrook Mall, Warner Center, the Village and Westfield Topanga Mall. This house features 4 spacious bedrooms (3bd & Den), 2.5 bathrooms and 1,675 soft of living space! Stainless steel kitchen appliances, large backyard and covered patio area, fireplace, dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit and 2 parking spots in attached garage included as well. Contact us for more detail!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6706-capistrano-ave-west-hills-ca/311307
No Pets Allowed
