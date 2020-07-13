669 LAS LOMAS Avenue

Amenities

This beautifully remodeled, single-story home is located in the El Medio Bluffs, just moments from the Palisades Village. Completely renovated in 2016, the residence boasts an open floorplan and transitional charm. The marble kitchen with a Wolf range, large double-door fridge, warming drawer, and a stunning marble island with seating and a wine fridge flows to the living room with a gorgeous marble fireplace. Featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a bonus room that can serve as a nursery, office or fourth bedroom. The master suite offers a gorgeous bathroom with a large double steam shower and direct access via sliding glass doors to the beautifully landscaped and terraced backyard with a deck. The home is completed by newer bathrooms, floors, paint, roof and a two-car garage with an EV charger. Located close to the beach, award-winning schools, hiking trails and the Palisades Village's shops, restaurants, movie theatre and more.