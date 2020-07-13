All apartments in Los Angeles
669 LAS LOMAS Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

669 LAS LOMAS Avenue

669 Las Lomas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

669 Las Lomas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This beautifully remodeled, single-story home is located in the El Medio Bluffs, just moments from the Palisades Village. Completely renovated in 2016, the residence boasts an open floorplan and transitional charm. The marble kitchen with a Wolf range, large double-door fridge, warming drawer, and a stunning marble island with seating and a wine fridge flows to the living room with a gorgeous marble fireplace. Featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a bonus room that can serve as a nursery, office or fourth bedroom. The master suite offers a gorgeous bathroom with a large double steam shower and direct access via sliding glass doors to the beautifully landscaped and terraced backyard with a deck. The home is completed by newer bathrooms, floors, paint, roof and a two-car garage with an EV charger. Located close to the beach, award-winning schools, hiking trails and the Palisades Village's shops, restaurants, movie theatre and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 669 LAS LOMAS Avenue have any available units?
669 LAS LOMAS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 669 LAS LOMAS Avenue have?
Some of 669 LAS LOMAS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 669 LAS LOMAS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
669 LAS LOMAS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 669 LAS LOMAS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 669 LAS LOMAS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 669 LAS LOMAS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 669 LAS LOMAS Avenue offers parking.
Does 669 LAS LOMAS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 669 LAS LOMAS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 669 LAS LOMAS Avenue have a pool?
No, 669 LAS LOMAS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 669 LAS LOMAS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 669 LAS LOMAS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 669 LAS LOMAS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 669 LAS LOMAS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
