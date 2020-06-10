All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6670 COLGATE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6670 COLGATE Avenue
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:14 AM

6670 COLGATE Avenue

6670 Colgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6670 Colgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
STUNNING AND ULTRA-SPACIOUS COURTYARD SPANISH IN BEVERLY GROVE. Enter this beautifully remodeled, two-story home through an enclosed front courtyard into a foyer entry leading to a grand living room with fireplace and picture window with period stained glass. There is a formal dining room and a fully redone gourmet kitchen with separate breakfast and laundry rooms. The first level boasts a large master suite, an additional guest bedroom/office/den and a sun room. The second level features another luxurious master suite, two additional bedrooms with a full guest bath, and a large private patio. Additional features include a detached finished guest/flexible room and grassy yard, central AC, recessed lighting and period details such as wainscoting, French windows, peg-and-groove hardwoods and built-ins. Ideally located just steps from Third St., the Grove and Beverly Center, don't miss this rare offering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6670 COLGATE Avenue have any available units?
6670 COLGATE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6670 COLGATE Avenue have?
Some of 6670 COLGATE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6670 COLGATE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6670 COLGATE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6670 COLGATE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6670 COLGATE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6670 COLGATE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6670 COLGATE Avenue offers parking.
Does 6670 COLGATE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6670 COLGATE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6670 COLGATE Avenue have a pool?
No, 6670 COLGATE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6670 COLGATE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6670 COLGATE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6670 COLGATE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6670 COLGATE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
AMP Lofts
695 S. Santa Fe Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90021
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College