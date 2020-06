Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities internet access

Spectacular studio on Wilshire (Westlake) Close to Downtown, Korea town, & Hollywood! The building is secured and safe! No parking on premises, sorry. The apartment Has a modern design with everything For a comfortable stay: Sofa bed, AC, TV, Comforter, Pillows, Blankets, Bed linens, Wifii, Shampoo, Conditioner, Lotion, Hair dryer, Coffee maker, Towels, Iron, Washer & Dryer inside the unit, Full kitchen with dishes and utensils.