Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:25 AM

6667 Maryland Drive

6667 Maryland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6667 Maryland Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
media room
new construction
Newly constructed Spanish Modern in the heart of Beverly Grove. A sophisticated formal living room showcases a large custom linear fireplace, high vaulted ceilings, distressed beams and French doors. An elegant formal dining room, featuring large windows and Restoration Hardware lighting throughout, sits adjacent to a floating wood and glass staircase that takes you to the upper and lower levels of the home. The gourmet Italian Chef's kitchen showcases beautiful quartz counters, large center island with built in breakfast table complete with designer Miele appliances. A beautiful family room with custom bi-folding french doors, lead you to a backyard perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. The basement is complete with a state of the art theater room, an additional en suite bedroom and patio. Upstairs, the master suite features high ceilings, private balcony, and a spa-like master bath featuring Graff fixtures, large shower, Italian tile throughout and spacious illuminated walk-in closet. All all en-suite bedrooms. The Entertainers backyard features large sparkling pool, spa and a cabana. Other features include Control4 smart system and surround sound. A luxurious lifestyle walking distance to The Grove, Farmer’s Market, shopping, dining and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6667 Maryland Drive have any available units?
6667 Maryland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6667 Maryland Drive have?
Some of 6667 Maryland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6667 Maryland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6667 Maryland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6667 Maryland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6667 Maryland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6667 Maryland Drive offer parking?
No, 6667 Maryland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6667 Maryland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6667 Maryland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6667 Maryland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6667 Maryland Drive has a pool.
Does 6667 Maryland Drive have accessible units?
No, 6667 Maryland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6667 Maryland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6667 Maryland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
