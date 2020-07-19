6667 Maryland Drive

Amenities

Newly constructed Spanish Modern in the heart of Beverly Grove. A sophisticated formal living room showcases a large custom linear fireplace, high vaulted ceilings, distressed beams and French doors. An elegant formal dining room, featuring large windows and Restoration Hardware lighting throughout, sits adjacent to a floating wood and glass staircase that takes you to the upper and lower levels of the home. The gourmet Italian Chef's kitchen showcases beautiful quartz counters, large center island with built in breakfast table complete with designer Miele appliances. A beautiful family room with custom bi-folding french doors, lead you to a backyard perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. The basement is complete with a state of the art theater room, an additional en suite bedroom and patio. Upstairs, the master suite features high ceilings, private balcony, and a spa-like master bath featuring Graff fixtures, large shower, Italian tile throughout and spacious illuminated walk-in closet. All all en-suite bedrooms. The Entertainers backyard features large sparkling pool, spa and a cabana. Other features include Control4 smart system and surround sound. A luxurious lifestyle walking distance to The Grove, Farmer’s Market, shopping, dining and more.