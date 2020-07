Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Light and bright remodeled upstairs private unit with a large charming private patio as part of this unit and which is perfect for entertaining. All remodeled, spacious rooms and private washer/dryer. Walking distance to Beverly Hills, 3rd Street, and the Grove. Comes with 2 parking spaces. Please contact agent to set up a showing. NO PETS.