666 Shatto Pl

Amenities
Modern I Studio I Fully Furnished - Property Id: 105130
THIS APARTMENT FEATURES:
Fully renovated!!
Sleeps 2 Adults Comfortably
Smoke-Free and Quiet Community
Free 50 'smart TV (Netflix & 3k plus movies available)
FREE FAST!!!! WiFi
1 Gorgeous Modern queen bed
Extra Comfortable Mattresses, 600 thread count sheets, High-Quality Comforter Sets
Chic and modern design
Laundry Facilities inside the building
Full Kitchen
Stainless steel appliances
Full-Size Refrigerator
Dishwasher, Microwave, Full-Size Stove
Toaster, Coffee Maker
Pot, Pan, Dishes, Silverware, Towels, Hair Dryer, Iron and Ironing Board, all provided
Shampoos and Conditioners
A.C & Heater in unit
All BRAND NEW MODERN furniture.
Spacious closet!
Beautiful brand New Hardwood floor
Swimming Pool
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105130
Property Id 105130
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4763644)