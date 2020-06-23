666 Shatto Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Modern I Studio I Fully Furnished - Property Id: 105130



THIS APARTMENT FEATURES:

Fully renovated!!

Sleeps 2 Adults Comfortably

Smoke-Free and Quiet Community

Free 50 'smart TV (Netflix & 3k plus movies available)

FREE FAST!!!! WiFi

1 Gorgeous Modern queen bed

Extra Comfortable Mattresses, 600 thread count sheets, High-Quality Comforter Sets

Chic and modern design

Laundry Facilities inside the building

Full Kitchen

Stainless steel appliances

Full-Size Refrigerator

Dishwasher, Microwave, Full-Size Stove

Toaster, Coffee Maker

Pot, Pan, Dishes, Silverware, Towels, Hair Dryer, Iron and Ironing Board, all provided

Shampoos and Conditioners

A.C & Heater in unit

All BRAND NEW MODERN furniture.

Spacious closet!

Beautiful brand New Hardwood floor

Swimming Pool

Property Id 105130



No Pets Allowed



