All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 663 West 39th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
663 West 39th Street
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

663 West 39th Street

663 West 39th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

663 West 39th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037
South Central LA

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Gorgeous Upper Two Bedroom, One Bath Apartment Located In Beautiful San Pedro!! Enjoy the beautiful weaher & coastal breeze from your courtyard, this home is in great condition, fresh paint throughout & for your convenience a laundry room located inside your home. Kitchen is beautiful with wood cabinets, plenty of storage lovely granite counter tops, a white stove with cook top, hardwood floors in kitchen & dining rooms. Enjoy your meals under a modern chandelier. Rooms include large closet space and great lighting. This unit comes with a detatched, one car garage and limited additional space for storage. Make this home yours today!

*No Dogs/Cats are Ok.
*Renters Insurance Required Upon Lease Signing

*****Once you have seen the property, you are eligible too apply via our website at Harborpm.com or your welcome too fill out an application here at our office. You can call Gabby or Christina at (310) 831-0123 or text us at (310) 200-5584 for more information on this property & the application process!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 663 West 39th Street have any available units?
663 West 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 663 West 39th Street have?
Some of 663 West 39th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 663 West 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
663 West 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 663 West 39th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 663 West 39th Street is pet friendly.
Does 663 West 39th Street offer parking?
Yes, 663 West 39th Street offers parking.
Does 663 West 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 663 West 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 663 West 39th Street have a pool?
No, 663 West 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 663 West 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 663 West 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 663 West 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 663 West 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College