663 West 39th Street

Gorgeous Upper Two Bedroom, One Bath Apartment Located In Beautiful San Pedro!! Enjoy the beautiful weaher & coastal breeze from your courtyard, this home is in great condition, fresh paint throughout & for your convenience a laundry room located inside your home. Kitchen is beautiful with wood cabinets, plenty of storage lovely granite counter tops, a white stove with cook top, hardwood floors in kitchen & dining rooms. Enjoy your meals under a modern chandelier. Rooms include large closet space and great lighting. This unit comes with a detatched, one car garage and limited additional space for storage. Make this home yours today!



*No Dogs/Cats are Ok.

*Renters Insurance Required Upon Lease Signing



*****Once you have seen the property, you are eligible too apply via our website at Harborpm.com or your welcome too fill out an application here at our office. You can call Gabby or Christina at (310) 831-0123 or text us at (310) 200-5584 for more information on this property & the application process!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.