Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:09 AM

6617 Gerald Avenue

6617 Gerald Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6617 Gerald Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Remodeled home in fabulous Lake Balboa neighborhood. Updated kitchen w/granite counter tops, stainless appliances and porcelain tile floors. Beautiful hardwood floors. Remodeled bathroom. Most windows are double pane. Plantation shutters. Central air and heat. Separate laundry room off kitchen w/additional storage. Tankless hot water heater. Large manicured backyard w/covered patio overlooking various fruit trees. Two car garage w/garage door opener. Close proximity to lake and recreation area, golf, tennis, Metro line station and both the 405 & 101 freeways. Gardener included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6617 Gerald Avenue have any available units?
6617 Gerald Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6617 Gerald Avenue have?
Some of 6617 Gerald Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6617 Gerald Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6617 Gerald Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6617 Gerald Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6617 Gerald Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6617 Gerald Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6617 Gerald Avenue offers parking.
Does 6617 Gerald Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6617 Gerald Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6617 Gerald Avenue have a pool?
No, 6617 Gerald Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6617 Gerald Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6617 Gerald Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6617 Gerald Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6617 Gerald Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
