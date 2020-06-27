6617 Gerald Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

Remodeled home in fabulous Lake Balboa neighborhood. Updated kitchen w/granite counter tops, stainless appliances and porcelain tile floors. Beautiful hardwood floors. Remodeled bathroom. Most windows are double pane. Plantation shutters. Central air and heat. Separate laundry room off kitchen w/additional storage. Tankless hot water heater. Large manicured backyard w/covered patio overlooking various fruit trees. Two car garage w/garage door opener. Close proximity to lake and recreation area, golf, tennis, Metro line station and both the 405 & 101 freeways. Gardener included.