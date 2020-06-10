6603 Bellingham Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Beautiful Home with accessory dwelling units in Back

Front Unit 4 BED / 2 BATH 2000+- SQ FT

Back Unit 2 BED / 1 BATH INCLUDE KITCHEN / LAUNDRY. 1000+- SQ FT



This beautiful fully remodeled house with 2000+- SQ FT house 4 Bed / 2 Bath at the heart of NORTH HOLLYWOOD walking distance to major convenience store and NOHO WEST PROJECT. Fully upgraded kitchen includes granite counter top with brand new stainless equipped appliances. Refrigerator, stove oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Property include brand new 5 Tons Central A/C, LED recessed Lighting, Cable Connection, Free WIFI, 8 SECURITY CAMERA and convenient laundry room.



All bedroom includes closet and natural light. All living space furnish with beautiful Belgium contemporary laminate floor. Master bedroom and dining room open to beautiful 1000 SQ FT deck and beautiful stamps concrete back yard.



Deposit will be determining base of credit score and history.



Property include second unit in back with separate address and meters. 2 BED / 1 Bath include kitchen



No Pets Allowed



