Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6603 Bellingham Avenue

6603 Bellingham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6603 Bellingham Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Beautiful Home with accessory dwelling units in Back
Front Unit 4 BED / 2 BATH 2000+- SQ FT
Back Unit 2 BED / 1 BATH INCLUDE KITCHEN / LAUNDRY. 1000+- SQ FT

This beautiful fully remodeled house with 2000+- SQ FT house 4 Bed / 2 Bath at the heart of NORTH HOLLYWOOD walking distance to major convenience store and NOHO WEST PROJECT. Fully upgraded kitchen includes granite counter top with brand new stainless equipped appliances. Refrigerator, stove oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Property include brand new 5 Tons Central A/C, LED recessed Lighting, Cable Connection, Free WIFI, 8 SECURITY CAMERA and convenient laundry room.

All bedroom includes closet and natural light. All living space furnish with beautiful Belgium contemporary laminate floor. Master bedroom and dining room open to beautiful 1000 SQ FT deck and beautiful stamps concrete back yard.

Deposit will be determining base of credit score and history.

Property include second unit in back with separate address and meters. 2 BED / 1 Bath include kitchen

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/21994

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4512688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6603 Bellingham Avenue have any available units?
6603 Bellingham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6603 Bellingham Avenue have?
Some of 6603 Bellingham Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6603 Bellingham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6603 Bellingham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6603 Bellingham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6603 Bellingham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6603 Bellingham Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6603 Bellingham Avenue offers parking.
Does 6603 Bellingham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6603 Bellingham Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6603 Bellingham Avenue have a pool?
No, 6603 Bellingham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6603 Bellingham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6603 Bellingham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6603 Bellingham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6603 Bellingham Avenue has units with dishwashers.
