Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6561 S. St Andrews Place
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

6561 S. St Andrews Place

6561 South Saint Andrew's Place · No Longer Available
Location

6561 South Saint Andrew's Place, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Central

Amenities

parking
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Nice Spacious Duplex in a Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 242219

Nice size two bedroom Duplex with One Bathroom and One Assigned Parking Space.
Tenant pays electricity and gas.
No pets. This unit has a 3 person maximum.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242219
Property Id 242219

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5636495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6561 S. St Andrews Place have any available units?
6561 S. St Andrews Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6561 S. St Andrews Place have?
Some of 6561 S. St Andrews Place's amenities include parking, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6561 S. St Andrews Place currently offering any rent specials?
6561 S. St Andrews Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6561 S. St Andrews Place pet-friendly?
No, 6561 S. St Andrews Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6561 S. St Andrews Place offer parking?
Yes, 6561 S. St Andrews Place offers parking.
Does 6561 S. St Andrews Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6561 S. St Andrews Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6561 S. St Andrews Place have a pool?
No, 6561 S. St Andrews Place does not have a pool.
Does 6561 S. St Andrews Place have accessible units?
No, 6561 S. St Andrews Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6561 S. St Andrews Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6561 S. St Andrews Place does not have units with dishwashers.

