6561 South Saint Andrew's Place, Los Angeles, CA 90047 Congress Central
Amenities
Nice Spacious Duplex in a Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 242219
Nice size two bedroom Duplex with One Bathroom and One Assigned Parking Space. Tenant pays electricity and gas. No pets. This unit has a 3 person maximum. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242219 Property Id 242219
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5636495)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6561 S. St Andrews Place have any available units?
6561 S. St Andrews Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.