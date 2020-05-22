6538 MERIDIAN Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous and spacious 2 bed, 2 bath single family home in Highland Park is now available. This home has been beautifully renovated with all new stainless steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave), washer and dryer in unit, central AC/heat with Nest thermostat and hardwood floors throughout. There is a fenced in front yard. Centrally located in Highland Park where you'll find the best restaurants, shops and bars such as Block Party, Sonny's Hideaway, The Hermosillo, Parsnip, Maximiliano, Jane, and more. Less than a mile from the Figueroa corridor and a short distance to the Metro Gold Line Station. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Street parking only but it's wide open at all times. Come and see it today!