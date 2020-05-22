All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6538 MERIDIAN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6538 MERIDIAN Street
Last updated November 27 2019 at 3:50 AM

6538 MERIDIAN Street

6538 Meridian Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Highland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6538 Meridian Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous and spacious 2 bed, 2 bath single family home in Highland Park is now available. This home has been beautifully renovated with all new stainless steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave), washer and dryer in unit, central AC/heat with Nest thermostat and hardwood floors throughout. There is a fenced in front yard. Centrally located in Highland Park where you'll find the best restaurants, shops and bars such as Block Party, Sonny's Hideaway, The Hermosillo, Parsnip, Maximiliano, Jane, and more. Less than a mile from the Figueroa corridor and a short distance to the Metro Gold Line Station. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Street parking only but it's wide open at all times. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6538 MERIDIAN Street have any available units?
6538 MERIDIAN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6538 MERIDIAN Street have?
Some of 6538 MERIDIAN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6538 MERIDIAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
6538 MERIDIAN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6538 MERIDIAN Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6538 MERIDIAN Street is pet friendly.
Does 6538 MERIDIAN Street offer parking?
No, 6538 MERIDIAN Street does not offer parking.
Does 6538 MERIDIAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6538 MERIDIAN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6538 MERIDIAN Street have a pool?
No, 6538 MERIDIAN Street does not have a pool.
Does 6538 MERIDIAN Street have accessible units?
No, 6538 MERIDIAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6538 MERIDIAN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6538 MERIDIAN Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College