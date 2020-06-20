6524 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard

Amenities

LARGE, CLASSIC, one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors throughout, TONS of closets, formal dining room, tiled kitchen and bathroom, and MUCH MORE. This stunning apartment comes with a wood burning fireplace, stove/fridge, washer/dryer hookups, window treatment, two entrances, and lots of light. Included in the rent is one, shared, garage parking space, and laundry on-site.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

