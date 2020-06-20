All apartments in Los Angeles
6524 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard
6524 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard

6524 1/2 W Olympic Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6524 1/2 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LARGE, CLASSIC, one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors throughout, TONS of closets, formal dining room, tiled kitchen and bathroom, and MUCH MORE. This stunning apartment comes with a wood burning fireplace, stove/fridge, washer/dryer hookups, window treatment, two entrances, and lots of light. Included in the rent is one, shared, garage parking space, and laundry on-site.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6524 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard have any available units?
6524 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6524 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard have?
Some of 6524 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6524 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6524 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6524 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 6524 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 6524 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6524 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 6524 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6524 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6524 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6524 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6524 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6524 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6524 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6524 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
