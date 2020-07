Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SIDE BY SIDE DUPLEX WITH NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN ISLAND WITH NEW STOVE/OVEN, NEW DISHWASHER. CENTRAL HEAT/AIR. PRIVATE PATIO WITH DUAL ENTRANCES FROM LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM. MASTER WITH LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. SMALL GARAGE CAN BE USED AS WORKSPACE OR OFFICE AREA. NO CAR PARKING AS DRIVEWAY TOO NARROW. LOTS OF STREET PERMIT PARKING. LOCATION IN A+ THIS UNIT WILL GO FAST. UNIT DELIVERED IN "AS~IS" CONDITION.