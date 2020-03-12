648 North Serrano Avenue

Amenities

State of the Art Brand New ENERGY EFFICIENT 3 + 3 + DEN + 2 Car Garage + Off Street Parking - HOLLYWOOD (East) - Cross Streets: Melrose Ave & Serrano Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90004 - BRAND NEW APARTMENT HIGH CEILINGS OPEN FLOOR PLAN - Shown by appointment on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Perfect layout for a roommate situation and Den is great for a home office work space! Great East Hollywood - Melrose Heights location with an outstanding 87 walk score - centrally located to Hollywood, Hancock Park, Silver Lake, West Hollywood, Korea Town and Downtown L.A.. Close to Paramount Studios, Sunset Bronson Studios, Netflix, Hollywood Studios, Milk Studios, Capital Records, LA Rehearsal and Recording Studio, Hollywood Forever Cemetery - A Hop skip and jump to 101 freeway, trendy Eateries, shops, farmers market, gym, recreation center and more. 3 story unit for rent 3 bedrooms + Den + 3 Baths + 2 car enclosed garage. Den is at entry level. Breathtaking balcony views. All NEW LG appliances, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, LG washer and dryer, garbage disposal, custom window shutters throughout - Gated entry. small patio area. Will consider SMALL pet only! Credit checks on all adult applicants and lease a must. Come and be the first tenants to enjoy the feeling of NEW, in this just completed property in a this high demand location. For updated information or to schedule a private showing please email: MoriahHollywoodRentals@gmail.com or Text or call 818-317-0007.



