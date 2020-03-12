All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 648 North Serrano Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
648 North Serrano Avenue
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:34 PM

648 North Serrano Avenue

648 North Serrano Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

648 North Serrano Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
State of the Art Brand New ENERGY EFFICIENT 3 + 3 + DEN + 2 Car Garage + Off Street Parking - HOLLYWOOD (East) - Cross Streets: Melrose Ave & Serrano Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90004 - BRAND NEW APARTMENT HIGH CEILINGS OPEN FLOOR PLAN - Shown by appointment on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Perfect layout for a roommate situation and Den is great for a home office work space! Great East Hollywood - Melrose Heights location with an outstanding 87 walk score - centrally located to Hollywood, Hancock Park, Silver Lake, West Hollywood, Korea Town and Downtown L.A.. Close to Paramount Studios, Sunset Bronson Studios, Netflix, Hollywood Studios, Milk Studios, Capital Records, LA Rehearsal and Recording Studio, Hollywood Forever Cemetery - A Hop skip and jump to 101 freeway, trendy Eateries, shops, farmers market, gym, recreation center and more. 3 story unit for rent 3 bedrooms + Den + 3 Baths + 2 car enclosed garage. Den is at entry level. Breathtaking balcony views. All NEW LG appliances, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, LG washer and dryer, garbage disposal, custom window shutters throughout - Gated entry. small patio area. Will consider SMALL pet only! Credit checks on all adult applicants and lease a must. Come and be the first tenants to enjoy the feeling of NEW, in this just completed property in a this high demand location. For updated information or to schedule a private showing please email: MoriahHollywoodRentals@gmail.com or Text or call 818-317-0007.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/31287

(RLNE4874174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 North Serrano Avenue have any available units?
648 North Serrano Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 648 North Serrano Avenue have?
Some of 648 North Serrano Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 North Serrano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
648 North Serrano Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 North Serrano Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 648 North Serrano Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 648 North Serrano Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 648 North Serrano Avenue offers parking.
Does 648 North Serrano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 648 North Serrano Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 North Serrano Avenue have a pool?
No, 648 North Serrano Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 648 North Serrano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 648 North Serrano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 648 North Serrano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 648 North Serrano Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College