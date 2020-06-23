All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 16 2019

6445 Shirley Avenue

6445 Shirley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6445 Shirley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
CHARMING Two Bedroom/One Bath Apartment - Property Id: 180629

CHARMING TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATH APARTMENT for Rent, IMMACULATE, New Paint, Hardwood Floors, Formica/Tile Countertops, A/C, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Large Closets, Vertical Blinds, Ceiling Fan, Newer Washers/Dryers, Covered Parking and Storage, Park-like Setting, Close to Freeways, Transportation, Orange Line Metro, Walk to Vons, CVS, Walgreens, Restaurants and Shops, One Mile East of Pierce College, QUIET, MUST SEE!!
CALL Patrice 1(310)435-4911
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180629
Property Id 180629

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5382916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6445 Shirley Avenue have any available units?
6445 Shirley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6445 Shirley Avenue have?
Some of 6445 Shirley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6445 Shirley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6445 Shirley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6445 Shirley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6445 Shirley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6445 Shirley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6445 Shirley Avenue offers parking.
Does 6445 Shirley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6445 Shirley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6445 Shirley Avenue have a pool?
No, 6445 Shirley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6445 Shirley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6445 Shirley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6445 Shirley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6445 Shirley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

