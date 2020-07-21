6442 MOORE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub

Dreamy, elegant and bright Spanish in the heart of the city. With striking curb appeal & gorgeous architectural details, this beautifully maintained, three-bed, three-bath home allows for center-of-city living with amenities of a larger estate: pool & spa nestled in a green lawn; walled-in Spanish courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Located on a quiet, residential street in Carthay Circle, you are minutes from The Grove, W 3rd St and Beverly Hills. Remodeled and updated kitchen & bathrooms with plenty of space for outdoor living and entertaining, this is a wonderful and rare lease. Available September 1.