6442 MOORE Drive

Location

6442 Moore Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
Dreamy, elegant and bright Spanish in the heart of the city. With striking curb appeal & gorgeous architectural details, this beautifully maintained, three-bed, three-bath home allows for center-of-city living with amenities of a larger estate: pool & spa nestled in a green lawn; walled-in Spanish courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Located on a quiet, residential street in Carthay Circle, you are minutes from The Grove, W 3rd St and Beverly Hills. Remodeled and updated kitchen & bathrooms with plenty of space for outdoor living and entertaining, this is a wonderful and rare lease. Available September 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

