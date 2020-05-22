6429 W 87th Pl.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Home in Westchester NOt far from LMU - Open to Short term Options

Great Location near LAX, shopping, and dining options

This recently updated Westchester Home includes two family room areas that open to the kitchen and bar areas. Three bedrooms down stairs and large master suite with balcony upstairs. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout the lower level of the home. The kitchen is completely upgraded, with custom cabinets and quartz counter tops throughout. All appliances are stainless steel: microwave, two over-sized ovens, gas-range stove with five burners, and a new Bosch Whisper dishwasher. Off the kitchen is a large 6 x 9 pantry and separate laundry room.

The family room features a surround sound speaker system with a built-in bracket for your TV. Lighting throughout the home is recessed LED fixtures on dimmer switches. The first level includes three bedrooms, one of which is a master suite with an attached bathroom. The other two bedrooms share a hall bath. The front bedroom and living room include bay windows.

The upper level includes a spacious Master suite with plenty of room for a king-size bed, library, crib, and extra furniture. There is a walk-in closet to die for with close to thirty feet of hanging space along with built-ins for sweaters, shoes, and handbags. The bathroom features double sinks, a bow window, a beautifully tiled over-sized shower with three shower heads, and a huge soaking tub to relax in after a long day.

Too many other features to list. Call for an appointment to view. This spectacular custom home is move-in ready. Just bring your wine refrigerator and furnishings. You'll be ready to start entertaining.



(RLNE5067830)