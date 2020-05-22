All apartments in Los Angeles
6429 W 87th Pl.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

6429 W 87th Pl.

6429 West 87th Place · No Longer Available
Location

6429 West 87th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Home in Westchester NOt far from LMU - Open to Short term Options
Great Location near LAX, shopping, and dining options
This recently updated Westchester Home includes two family room areas that open to the kitchen and bar areas. Three bedrooms down stairs and large master suite with balcony upstairs. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout the lower level of the home. The kitchen is completely upgraded, with custom cabinets and quartz counter tops throughout. All appliances are stainless steel: microwave, two over-sized ovens, gas-range stove with five burners, and a new Bosch Whisper dishwasher. Off the kitchen is a large 6 x 9 pantry and separate laundry room.
The family room features a surround sound speaker system with a built-in bracket for your TV. Lighting throughout the home is recessed LED fixtures on dimmer switches. The first level includes three bedrooms, one of which is a master suite with an attached bathroom. The other two bedrooms share a hall bath. The front bedroom and living room include bay windows.
The upper level includes a spacious Master suite with plenty of room for a king-size bed, library, crib, and extra furniture. There is a walk-in closet to die for with close to thirty feet of hanging space along with built-ins for sweaters, shoes, and handbags. The bathroom features double sinks, a bow window, a beautifully tiled over-sized shower with three shower heads, and a huge soaking tub to relax in after a long day.
Too many other features to list. Call for an appointment to view. This spectacular custom home is move-in ready. Just bring your wine refrigerator and furnishings. You'll be ready to start entertaining.

(RLNE5067830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6429 W 87th Pl. have any available units?
6429 W 87th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6429 W 87th Pl. have?
Some of 6429 W 87th Pl.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6429 W 87th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
6429 W 87th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6429 W 87th Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6429 W 87th Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 6429 W 87th Pl. offer parking?
No, 6429 W 87th Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 6429 W 87th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6429 W 87th Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6429 W 87th Pl. have a pool?
No, 6429 W 87th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 6429 W 87th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 6429 W 87th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 6429 W 87th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6429 W 87th Pl. has units with dishwashers.
