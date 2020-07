Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Description



Beautiful Remodeled House OPEN HOUSE 2/3/18 OPEN HOUSE 2/3/18 12pm-2pm Amazing remodeled home in Hyde Park. Enjoy an 820 sq. ft. home with no shared walls. Totally remodeled with new hardwood floors, fresh interior paint and baseboards. Never be hot or cold with brand new wall A/C and heating units. Beautiful bathroom with brand new vanity and fixtures. Very comfortable and great place to come home to. A 2 car garage included. Please call soon. No Cats or Dogs at this time.