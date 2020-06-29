All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6406 DREXEL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6406 DREXEL Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

6406 DREXEL Avenue

6406 Drexel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6406 Drexel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE SHORT TERM AND LONG TERM.Located in the exciting Grove area of Los Angeles, with its myriad shops and attractions, the Modern Luxury Villa serves as a perfect home base for exploring the sights and sounds of the area. Boasting 5 luxurious bedrooms and baths, the modern, airy style will delight your group. Vaulted ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, neutral decor, and a magnificent floating staircase centerpiece all add to the dramatic flair. A large living room with stone fireplace, HDTV and soft lighting will entice you to gather around the sectional sofa for an evening of fun and memory-making. A separate seating area for two is just right for an intimate conversation or quiet time with a book or tablet. The kitchen is perfect for the gourmet, with its high-end appliances and abundant cabinet and counter space for creating culinary perfection. A formal dining space for 8 creates an elegant setting for savoring those creations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6406 DREXEL Avenue have any available units?
6406 DREXEL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6406 DREXEL Avenue have?
Some of 6406 DREXEL Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6406 DREXEL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6406 DREXEL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6406 DREXEL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6406 DREXEL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6406 DREXEL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6406 DREXEL Avenue offers parking.
Does 6406 DREXEL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6406 DREXEL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6406 DREXEL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6406 DREXEL Avenue has a pool.
Does 6406 DREXEL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6406 DREXEL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6406 DREXEL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6406 DREXEL Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College