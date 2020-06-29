6406 DREXEL Avenue

Amenities
AVAILABLE SHORT TERM AND LONG TERM.Located in the exciting Grove area of Los Angeles, with its myriad shops and attractions, the Modern Luxury Villa serves as a perfect home base for exploring the sights and sounds of the area. Boasting 5 luxurious bedrooms and baths, the modern, airy style will delight your group. Vaulted ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, neutral decor, and a magnificent floating staircase centerpiece all add to the dramatic flair. A large living room with stone fireplace, HDTV and soft lighting will entice you to gather around the sectional sofa for an evening of fun and memory-making. A separate seating area for two is just right for an intimate conversation or quiet time with a book or tablet. The kitchen is perfect for the gourmet, with its high-end appliances and abundant cabinet and counter space for creating culinary perfection. A formal dining space for 8 creates an elegant setting for savoring those creations.