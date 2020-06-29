6406 DREXEL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool garage

AVAILABLE SHORT TERM AND LONG TERM.Located in the exciting Grove area of Los Angeles, with its myriad shops and attractions, the Modern Luxury Villa serves as a perfect home base for exploring the sights and sounds of the area. Boasting 5 luxurious bedrooms and baths, the modern, airy style will delight your group. Vaulted ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, neutral decor, and a magnificent floating staircase centerpiece all add to the dramatic flair. A large living room with stone fireplace, HDTV and soft lighting will entice you to gather around the sectional sofa for an evening of fun and memory-making. A separate seating area for two is just right for an intimate conversation or quiet time with a book or tablet. The kitchen is perfect for the gourmet, with its high-end appliances and abundant cabinet and counter space for creating culinary perfection. A formal dining space for 8 creates an elegant setting for savoring those creations.