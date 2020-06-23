All apartments in Los Angeles
6369 West 83RD Street

6369 West 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

6369 West 83rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
This Westchester residence in the desirable Kentwood neighborhood blends storybook warmth w/ SoCal style. Lush greenery paves the long driveway & front porch entry to this dreamy space. Open the door to an open layout, hardwood flooring & craftsman details. The spacious living room is abundant with natural light & ideally suited for entertaining guests. The kitchen boasts ample cabinet storage, SS fridge & granite countertops. A family room w/ a 2nd fireplace sits off of the kitchen, so you won't miss a beat while prepping snacks on movie night. The bright sunroom overlooks the family area, leading the way to the backyard's large patio & detached bonus room. 2 roomy bedrooms & a bathroom w/ updated fixtures complete this home. This sale also includes approved plans for a sizable addition to the existing home. Addt'l features include a 2-car garage w/ an attached bonus space & a prime location w/in minutes from LAX, Westside shopping & dining destinations, & Silicon Beach's tech hub!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6369 West 83RD Street have any available units?
6369 West 83RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6369 West 83RD Street have?
Some of 6369 West 83RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Is 6369 West 83RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
6369 West 83RD Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6369 West 83RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 6369 West 83RD Street is not pet friendly.
Does 6369 West 83RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 6369 West 83RD Street does offer parking.
Does 6369 West 83RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6369 West 83RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6369 West 83RD Street have a pool?
No, 6369 West 83RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 6369 West 83RD Street have accessible units?
No, 6369 West 83RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6369 West 83RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6369 West 83RD Street has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

