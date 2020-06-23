6369 West 83RD Street

Amenities

This Westchester residence in the desirable Kentwood neighborhood blends storybook warmth w/ SoCal style. Lush greenery paves the long driveway & front porch entry to this dreamy space. Open the door to an open layout, hardwood flooring & craftsman details. The spacious living room is abundant with natural light & ideally suited for entertaining guests. The kitchen boasts ample cabinet storage, SS fridge & granite countertops. A family room w/ a 2nd fireplace sits off of the kitchen, so you won't miss a beat while prepping snacks on movie night. The bright sunroom overlooks the family area, leading the way to the backyard's large patio & detached bonus room. 2 roomy bedrooms & a bathroom w/ updated fixtures complete this home. This sale also includes approved plans for a sizable addition to the existing home. Addt'l features include a 2-car garage w/ an attached bonus space & a prime location w/in minutes from LAX, Westside shopping & dining destinations, & Silicon Beach's tech hub!