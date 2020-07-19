All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6355 Harman Drive

6355 W Harman Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6355 W Harman Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
It doesn't get better than this! Built for Comfort is this fabulous home for Lease! Situated in Tujunga this home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an attached 2-car garage with picturesque landscaping and a floor-plan of 2,474SqFt of living space! Inside find gorgeous hardwood flooring decked out with thick baseboard moldings and soaring ceilings equipped with recessed lighting. A cozy foyer entry paves the way into a bright and spacious living room. Enjoy family gatherings in the family room where you have a dry bar and sliding glass doors with a view of the pool. Overlooking the family room, you have a very elegant kitchen that offers granite counter-tops with unique decorative back-splash, well crafted cabinetry, stainless-steel built-in appliances and bar stool seating as another dining option. Bathrooms are beautifully designed with granite counter-tops and Bedrooms are well-illuminated with ample closet space. The spacious Master bedroom is an en-suite with two closets space and a private bath. Designed for entertaining the backyard presents an abundance of palm trees, greenery, lush green grass and a large pool with a spa! The backyard is easily accessible through the dining area and the family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6355 Harman Drive have any available units?
6355 Harman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6355 Harman Drive have?
Some of 6355 Harman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6355 Harman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6355 Harman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6355 Harman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6355 Harman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6355 Harman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6355 Harman Drive offers parking.
Does 6355 Harman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6355 Harman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6355 Harman Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6355 Harman Drive has a pool.
Does 6355 Harman Drive have accessible units?
No, 6355 Harman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6355 Harman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6355 Harman Drive has units with dishwashers.
