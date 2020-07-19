6355 Harman Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

It doesn't get better than this! Built for Comfort is this fabulous home for Lease! Situated in Tujunga this home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an attached 2-car garage with picturesque landscaping and a floor-plan of 2,474SqFt of living space! Inside find gorgeous hardwood flooring decked out with thick baseboard moldings and soaring ceilings equipped with recessed lighting. A cozy foyer entry paves the way into a bright and spacious living room. Enjoy family gatherings in the family room where you have a dry bar and sliding glass doors with a view of the pool. Overlooking the family room, you have a very elegant kitchen that offers granite counter-tops with unique decorative back-splash, well crafted cabinetry, stainless-steel built-in appliances and bar stool seating as another dining option. Bathrooms are beautifully designed with granite counter-tops and Bedrooms are well-illuminated with ample closet space. The spacious Master bedroom is an en-suite with two closets space and a private bath. Designed for entertaining the backyard presents an abundance of palm trees, greenery, lush green grass and a large pool with a spa! The backyard is easily accessible through the dining area and the family room.