6355 Harman Drive

Amenities
It doesn't get better than this! Built for Comfort is this fabulous home for Lease! Situated in Tujunga this home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an attached 2-car garage with picturesque landscaping and a floor-plan of 2,474SqFt of living space! Inside find gorgeous hardwood flooring decked out with thick baseboard moldings and soaring ceilings equipped with recessed lighting. A cozy foyer entry paves the way into a bright and spacious living room. Enjoy family gatherings in the family room where you have a dry bar and sliding glass doors with a view of the pool. Overlooking the family room, you have a very elegant kitchen that offers granite counter-tops with unique decorative back-splash, well crafted cabinetry, stainless-steel built-in appliances and bar stool seating as another dining option. Bathrooms are beautifully designed with granite counter-tops and Bedrooms are well-illuminated with ample closet space. The spacious Master bedroom is an en-suite with two closets space and a private bath. Designed for entertaining the backyard presents an abundance of palm trees, greenery, lush green grass and a large pool with a spa! The backyard is easily accessible through the dining area and the family room.