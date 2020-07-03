6324 QUEBEC Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Spanish Style pool estate with panoramic views! With the art of fine living & world class entertaining, this sleek, sophisticated, extraordinary view home is one of the most exclusive available on the market today.This incredible home, overflowing with style and amenities, like exposed wood beams, wrought iron, stone, wood floors and custom built-ins, embodies the lifestyle and offers over 4312 sq. ft. of living space. Spacious living & dining room are perfect for entertaining w/ stunning views of Downtown to the Ocean from every room. Perfect for those that desires a home that feels like a resort including two luxury master with spa en-suites, 4.5 bath , 4 fireplaces. Grand outdoor oasis features 14 person infinity spa flows into infinity pool w/ water-wall and jaw dropping views. House has security shutters and can be completely closed off for privacy and protection.