Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:17 PM

6324 QUEBEC Drive

6324 Quebec Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6324 Quebec Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Spanish Style pool estate with panoramic views! With the art of fine living & world class entertaining, this sleek, sophisticated, extraordinary view home is one of the most exclusive available on the market today.This incredible home, overflowing with style and amenities, like exposed wood beams, wrought iron, stone, wood floors and custom built-ins, embodies the lifestyle and offers over 4312 sq. ft. of living space. Spacious living & dining room are perfect for entertaining w/ stunning views of Downtown to the Ocean from every room. Perfect for those that desires a home that feels like a resort including two luxury master with spa en-suites, 4.5 bath , 4 fireplaces. Grand outdoor oasis features 14 person infinity spa flows into infinity pool w/ water-wall and jaw dropping views. House has security shutters and can be completely closed off for privacy and protection.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6324 QUEBEC Drive have any available units?
6324 QUEBEC Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6324 QUEBEC Drive have?
Some of 6324 QUEBEC Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6324 QUEBEC Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6324 QUEBEC Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6324 QUEBEC Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6324 QUEBEC Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6324 QUEBEC Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6324 QUEBEC Drive offers parking.
Does 6324 QUEBEC Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6324 QUEBEC Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6324 QUEBEC Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6324 QUEBEC Drive has a pool.
Does 6324 QUEBEC Drive have accessible units?
No, 6324 QUEBEC Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6324 QUEBEC Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6324 QUEBEC Drive has units with dishwashers.

