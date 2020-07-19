All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

631 PALMS

631 Palms Boulevard · (310) 486-6008
Location

631 Palms Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$12,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2472 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Situated moments from the boutiques, restaurants, and galleries of Abbot Kinney in the heart of famed Venice, this charming expanded California bungalow boasts a large and private grassy back yard, a gated front yard, and entertaining space as well as a two-car garage. Interiors are airy & warmed by abundant light & natural woods. Discover a heart-stopping living room leading to an open and airy cook's kitchen. Once that meal is prepared, head into a stunning dining room with walls of glass overlooking the large gassy yard and gardens. Make your way upstairs to three expansive bedrooms. The impressive master bedroom features a spacious closet as well as an en-suite bathroom with its own terrace for deluxe indoor-outdoor living. The second and third bedrooms share a bath. The fourth bedroom is downstairs and ideal for overnight guests or an office with a full bath. Ideal for the family looking for that storybook neighborhood feeling that's only a short distance to the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 PALMS have any available units?
631 PALMS has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 631 PALMS currently offering any rent specials?
631 PALMS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 PALMS pet-friendly?
No, 631 PALMS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 631 PALMS offer parking?
Yes, 631 PALMS offers parking.
Does 631 PALMS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 PALMS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 PALMS have a pool?
No, 631 PALMS does not have a pool.
Does 631 PALMS have accessible units?
No, 631 PALMS does not have accessible units.
Does 631 PALMS have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 PALMS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 631 PALMS have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 PALMS does not have units with air conditioning.
