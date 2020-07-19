Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Situated moments from the boutiques, restaurants, and galleries of Abbot Kinney in the heart of famed Venice, this charming expanded California bungalow boasts a large and private grassy back yard, a gated front yard, and entertaining space as well as a two-car garage. Interiors are airy & warmed by abundant light & natural woods. Discover a heart-stopping living room leading to an open and airy cook's kitchen. Once that meal is prepared, head into a stunning dining room with walls of glass overlooking the large gassy yard and gardens. Make your way upstairs to three expansive bedrooms. The impressive master bedroom features a spacious closet as well as an en-suite bathroom with its own terrace for deluxe indoor-outdoor living. The second and third bedrooms share a bath. The fourth bedroom is downstairs and ideal for overnight guests or an office with a full bath. Ideal for the family looking for that storybook neighborhood feeling that's only a short distance to the beach!