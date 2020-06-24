All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 629 North HARPER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
629 North HARPER Avenue
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:45 AM

629 North HARPER Avenue

629 North Harper Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

629 North Harper Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to Move in!! 1 Block South of Melrose, Completely renovated Duplex in an Excellent Location! Gorgeous 2bed 1.5 bath two story unit. Showcasing wood floors, spacious open floor plan to the kitchen, living, and dining area. Ultimate chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Very bright unit with tons of natural light. The spacious master bedroom has a walk in closet and a private balcony. Master bathroom features bathtub, shower, and double sinks. Unit includes washer, dryer, and 1 car garage. Just a few steps from some of the hottest dining, shopping, and night life in all of Los Angeles!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 North HARPER Avenue have any available units?
629 North HARPER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 North HARPER Avenue have?
Some of 629 North HARPER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 North HARPER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
629 North HARPER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 North HARPER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 629 North HARPER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 629 North HARPER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 629 North HARPER Avenue offers parking.
Does 629 North HARPER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 629 North HARPER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 North HARPER Avenue have a pool?
No, 629 North HARPER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 629 North HARPER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 629 North HARPER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 629 North HARPER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 North HARPER Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College