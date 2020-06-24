629 North HARPER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to Move in!! 1 Block South of Melrose, Completely renovated Duplex in an Excellent Location! Gorgeous 2bed 1.5 bath two story unit. Showcasing wood floors, spacious open floor plan to the kitchen, living, and dining area. Ultimate chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Very bright unit with tons of natural light. The spacious master bedroom has a walk in closet and a private balcony. Master bathroom features bathtub, shower, and double sinks. Unit includes washer, dryer, and 1 car garage. Just a few steps from some of the hottest dining, shopping, and night life in all of Los Angeles!