Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C
Last updated August 11 2019 at 4:56 PM

6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C

6250 Hollywood Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6250 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
concierge
dog park
gym
pool
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
valet service
Rare for this 1 + Den Plan To Become Available - Not only does this condo have an Enormous approx 500 square foot terrace, but it also has a den, 2 bathrooms & its upgrades include a fireplace, smoked mirror & custom backsplash & motorized shades . Poliform Kitchen systems include Sub Zero refrigerator & wine cooler, Kuppersbusch Stove & Dishwasher. The W Residences Hollywood offer full-service luxury condo living in the heart of the New Hollywood. Enjoy private residential-only 24-hour valet and concierge service, spectacular $1m rooftop pool enhancements, fitness center, and roof top dog park. In addition to your private residential- only amenities, enjoy exclusive access to hotel venues, spa, room service and retail services, and a residential staff committed to the signature W "Whatever/Whenever service and discretion. Hollywood is back, enjoy the eclectic farmers market, Pantages, & More.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C have any available units?
6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C have?
Some of 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C currently offering any rent specials?
6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C pet-friendly?
Yes, 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C is pet friendly.
Does 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C offer parking?
No, 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C does not offer parking.
Does 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C have a pool?
Yes, 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C has a pool.
Does 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C have accessible units?
Yes, 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C has accessible units.
Does 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C has units with dishwashers.

