6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible concierge dog park gym pool dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly valet service

Rare for this 1 + Den Plan To Become Available - Not only does this condo have an Enormous approx 500 square foot terrace, but it also has a den, 2 bathrooms & its upgrades include a fireplace, smoked mirror & custom backsplash & motorized shades . Poliform Kitchen systems include Sub Zero refrigerator & wine cooler, Kuppersbusch Stove & Dishwasher. The W Residences Hollywood offer full-service luxury condo living in the heart of the New Hollywood. Enjoy private residential-only 24-hour valet and concierge service, spectacular $1m rooftop pool enhancements, fitness center, and roof top dog park. In addition to your private residential- only amenities, enjoy exclusive access to hotel venues, spa, room service and retail services, and a residential staff committed to the signature W "Whatever/Whenever service and discretion. Hollywood is back, enjoy the eclectic farmers market, Pantages, & More.