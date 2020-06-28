6225 Burwood Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Completely updated and modern duplex in the quiet and private Garvanza neighborhood of Highland Park!



Units have been tastefully renovated from the ground up with the latest technology and are ready for you to move in! Light and bright with tons of natural light, and recessed lighting throughout.



Gorgeous kitchens have new cabinets with soft close drawers, quartz countertops and new stainless appliances including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and microwave, plus central air and heat, and tankless water heater in each unit. Brand new washer and dryer in each unit!



Separate outdoor living spaces. 2 Bedroom unit has a private outdoor area behind the unit. The 1 bedroom unit has a large private patio with panoramic hillside vistas. Garage can be shared or negotiated for both spaces. Oh, and there is a lemon tree!



Located in a quiet neighborhood that overlooks Highland Park with no thru traffic. You are in a quiet secluded pocket, yet minutes from work or play in Eagle Rock, Pasadena, Glendale, South Pasadena or Downtown, and of course the lively and burgeoning Highland Park shops and restaurants on Figueroa and York! Both the 134 and 110 are a mile away.



Small pets will be considered with additional monthly pet rent. One year lease with first month rent plus additional month's security deposit. Tenant pays gas and electric on separate meters. Landlord pays water, trash, sewer. All adult tenants 18+ in age will be subject to a $40 application fee and credit and background check.



Units available August 15, 2019.



6227 Burwood = 2 Bedroom/1 Bath = $2,975

6225 Burwood = 1 Bedroom/1 Bath =$2,200

Completely updated and modern duplex in the quiet and private Garvanza neighborhood of Highland Park!