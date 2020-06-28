All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:24 PM

6225 Burwood Avenue

6225 Burwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6225 Burwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely updated and modern duplex in the quiet and private Garvanza neighborhood of Highland Park!

Units have been tastefully renovated from the ground up with the latest technology and are ready for you to move in! Light and bright with tons of natural light, and recessed lighting throughout.

Gorgeous kitchens have new cabinets with soft close drawers, quartz countertops and new stainless appliances including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and microwave, plus central air and heat, and tankless water heater in each unit. Brand new washer and dryer in each unit!

Separate outdoor living spaces. 2 Bedroom unit has a private outdoor area behind the unit. The 1 bedroom unit has a large private patio with panoramic hillside vistas. Garage can be shared or negotiated for both spaces. Oh, and there is a lemon tree!

Located in a quiet neighborhood that overlooks Highland Park with no thru traffic. You are in a quiet secluded pocket, yet minutes from work or play in Eagle Rock, Pasadena, Glendale, South Pasadena or Downtown, and of course the lively and burgeoning Highland Park shops and restaurants on Figueroa and York! Both the 134 and 110 are a mile away.

Small pets will be considered with additional monthly pet rent. One year lease with first month rent plus additional month's security deposit. Tenant pays gas and electric on separate meters. Landlord pays water, trash, sewer. All adult tenants 18+ in age will be subject to a $40 application fee and credit and background check.

Units available August 15, 2019.

6227 Burwood = 2 Bedroom/1 Bath = $2,975
6225 Burwood = 1 Bedroom/1 Bath =$2,200
Completely updated and modern duplex in the quiet and private Garvanza neighborhood of Highland Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6225 Burwood Avenue have any available units?
6225 Burwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6225 Burwood Avenue have?
Some of 6225 Burwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6225 Burwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6225 Burwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6225 Burwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6225 Burwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6225 Burwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6225 Burwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 6225 Burwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6225 Burwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6225 Burwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 6225 Burwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6225 Burwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6225 Burwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6225 Burwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6225 Burwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
