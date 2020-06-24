All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6212 Tunney Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6212 Tunney Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6212 Tunney Avenue

6212 Tunney Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6212 Tunney Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Come see this completely remodeled four bedroom two bath home for lease in a fantastic residential neighborhood. This home has an open concept and free-flowing floor plan with beautiful wide plank wood floors. The custom gourmet kitchen has high-end appliances, beautiful white quartz counter tops and giant island. French patios doors lead from the master bedroom to patio and the private backyard is perfect for outdoor entertaining. This central location is close to nearby shopping, restaurants, and theaters, and has easy access to Ventura Blvd.
Come see this completely remodeled four bedroom two bath home for lease in a fantastic residential neighborhood. This home has an open concept and free-flowing floor plan with beautiful wide plank wood floors. The custom gourmet kitchen has high-end appliances, beautiful white quartz counter tops and giant island. French patios doors lead from the master bedroom to patio and the private backyard is perfect for outdoor entertaining. This central location is close to nearby shopping, restaurants, and theaters, and has easy access to Ventura Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6212 Tunney Avenue have any available units?
6212 Tunney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6212 Tunney Avenue have?
Some of 6212 Tunney Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6212 Tunney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6212 Tunney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 Tunney Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6212 Tunney Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6212 Tunney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6212 Tunney Avenue offers parking.
Does 6212 Tunney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6212 Tunney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 Tunney Avenue have a pool?
No, 6212 Tunney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6212 Tunney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6212 Tunney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 Tunney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6212 Tunney Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College