6212 Tunney Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly

Come see this completely remodeled four bedroom two bath home for lease in a fantastic residential neighborhood. This home has an open concept and free-flowing floor plan with beautiful wide plank wood floors. The custom gourmet kitchen has high-end appliances, beautiful white quartz counter tops and giant island. French patios doors lead from the master bedroom to patio and the private backyard is perfect for outdoor entertaining. This central location is close to nearby shopping, restaurants, and theaters, and has easy access to Ventura Blvd.

