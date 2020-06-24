6212 Tunney Avenue

Amenities
Come see this completely remodeled four bedroom two bath home for lease in a fantastic residential neighborhood. This home has an open concept and free-flowing floor plan with beautiful wide plank wood floors. The custom gourmet kitchen has high-end appliances, beautiful white quartz counter tops and giant island. French patios doors lead from the master bedroom to patio and the private backyard is perfect for outdoor entertaining. This central location is close to nearby shopping, restaurants, and theaters, and has easy access to Ventura Blvd.
