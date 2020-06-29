6212 Aldama Street

Amenities

Prime opportunity to lease a beautifully renovated 2bd/2ba home with 1bd guest house. Ideally situated blocks from evolving Figueroa st and just north of York, this impeccable contemporary home offers an open-concept floorplan, recessed lighting throughout, cathedral ceilings, energy efficient appliances, drought tolerant landscaping, and so much more! Mature trees and ultramodern wood fencing surrounding the property provide maximum privacy, and the backyard features built-in seating, lighting,and a planters box for indulging your inner horticulturist. The rear unit has a small kitchen. Walking distance to the many new restaurants, bars, and hotspots that are making Highland Park a prime destination, this unique property is not to be missed. Call today to view!