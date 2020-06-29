All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 30 2019

6212 Aldama Street

6212 Aldama Street · No Longer Available
Location

6212 Aldama Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Prime opportunity to lease a beautifully renovated 2bd/2ba home with 1bd guest house. Ideally situated blocks from evolving Figueroa st and just north of York, this impeccable contemporary home offers an open-concept floorplan, recessed lighting throughout, cathedral ceilings, energy efficient appliances, drought tolerant landscaping, and so much more! Mature trees and ultramodern wood fencing surrounding the property provide maximum privacy, and the backyard features built-in seating, lighting,and a planters box for indulging your inner horticulturist. The rear unit has a small kitchen. Walking distance to the many new restaurants, bars, and hotspots that are making Highland Park a prime destination, this unique property is not to be missed. Call today to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6212 Aldama Street have any available units?
6212 Aldama Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6212 Aldama Street currently offering any rent specials?
6212 Aldama Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 Aldama Street pet-friendly?
No, 6212 Aldama Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6212 Aldama Street offer parking?
No, 6212 Aldama Street does not offer parking.
Does 6212 Aldama Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6212 Aldama Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 Aldama Street have a pool?
No, 6212 Aldama Street does not have a pool.
Does 6212 Aldama Street have accessible units?
No, 6212 Aldama Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 Aldama Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6212 Aldama Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6212 Aldama Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6212 Aldama Street does not have units with air conditioning.

