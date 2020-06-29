6207 BANNER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated front facing modern townhome. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with quarts counters, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar opening to the living room. Upstairs bedrooms with 2-story vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams. Gated parking. Excellent location close to all of Hollywood's attractions and studios. Walking Distance to Hollywood/Vine Red Line Stop! Two month security deposit, owner pays water and trash. Tenant pays electric and gas.