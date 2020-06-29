6207 BANNER Avenue

Amenities
Newly renovated front facing modern townhome. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with quarts counters, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar opening to the living room. Upstairs bedrooms with 2-story vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams. Gated parking. Excellent location close to all of Hollywood's attractions and studios. Walking Distance to Hollywood/Vine Red Line Stop! Two month security deposit, owner pays water and trash. Tenant pays electric and gas.