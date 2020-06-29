All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6207 BANNER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6207 BANNER Avenue
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:54 AM

6207 BANNER Avenue

6207 Banner Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6207 Banner Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated front facing modern townhome. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with quarts counters, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar opening to the living room. Upstairs bedrooms with 2-story vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams. Gated parking. Excellent location close to all of Hollywood's attractions and studios. Walking Distance to Hollywood/Vine Red Line Stop! Two month security deposit, owner pays water and trash. Tenant pays electric and gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6207 BANNER Avenue have any available units?
6207 BANNER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6207 BANNER Avenue have?
Some of 6207 BANNER Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6207 BANNER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6207 BANNER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6207 BANNER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6207 BANNER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6207 BANNER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6207 BANNER Avenue offers parking.
Does 6207 BANNER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6207 BANNER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6207 BANNER Avenue have a pool?
No, 6207 BANNER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6207 BANNER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6207 BANNER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6207 BANNER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6207 BANNER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College