617 North Swarthmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90272 Pacific Palisades
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
This unfurnished home is a great option for a family looking for a 6 month to a 1 year lease. Located in one of the most desirable locations of the Pacific Palisades. Enjoy walking to the new village shopping center or taking a stroll on the bluff.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 617 SWARTHMORE Avenue have any available units?
617 SWARTHMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.