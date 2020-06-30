All apartments in Los Angeles
617 SWARTHMORE Avenue
617 SWARTHMORE Avenue

617 North Swarthmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

617 North Swarthmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
This unfurnished home is a great option for a family looking for a 6 month to a 1 year lease. Located in one of the most desirable locations of the Pacific Palisades. Enjoy walking to the new village shopping center or taking a stroll on the bluff.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 SWARTHMORE Avenue have any available units?
617 SWARTHMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 617 SWARTHMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
617 SWARTHMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 SWARTHMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 617 SWARTHMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 617 SWARTHMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 617 SWARTHMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 617 SWARTHMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 SWARTHMORE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 SWARTHMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 617 SWARTHMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 617 SWARTHMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 617 SWARTHMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 617 SWARTHMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 SWARTHMORE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 SWARTHMORE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 SWARTHMORE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

