616 Fuller

Amenities
Exquisite Architectural Gem in Prime Beverly Grove! This luxurious new construction stunner reflects modern California indoor-outdoor living. It features open spacious 2-story floor plan w/large basement media room,high ceilings,abundance of natural light,recessed lighting through-out,high-end finishes,designer tiles,hardwood floors,amazing chef's kitchen w/center island,stainless steel Viking appliances,double door oversized fridge,3 ovens,2 dishwashers, dual sinks & large walk in pantry. Elegant master bedroom w/enormous walk-in closet,contemporary fireplace & inviting balcony overlooking private back yard. Master bathroom w/jetted bath tub,large rain shower & 2 vanities. Enormous basement featuring media room w/built-in projector,wet bar,fridge & wine cooler. Private spacious back yard w/pool,hot tub,waterfall,gazebo,fire pit & outdoor kitchen.Built-in speakers through-out & security cameras.Located just steps away from fine shopping,dining & entertainment on Melrose Ave.-