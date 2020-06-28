All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 616 Fuller.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
616 Fuller
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:53 PM

616 Fuller

616 N Fuller Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

616 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
hot tub
media room
new construction
Exquisite Architectural Gem in Prime Beverly Grove! This luxurious new construction stunner reflects modern California indoor-outdoor living. It features open spacious 2-story floor plan w/large basement media room,high ceilings,abundance of natural light,recessed lighting through-out,high-end finishes,designer tiles,hardwood floors,amazing chef's kitchen w/center island,stainless steel Viking appliances,double door oversized fridge,3 ovens,2 dishwashers, dual sinks & large walk in pantry. Elegant master bedroom w/enormous walk-in closet,contemporary fireplace & inviting balcony overlooking private back yard. Master bathroom w/jetted bath tub,large rain shower & 2 vanities. Enormous basement featuring media room w/built-in projector,wet bar,fridge & wine cooler. Private spacious back yard w/pool,hot tub,waterfall,gazebo,fire pit & outdoor kitchen.Built-in speakers through-out & security cameras.Located just steps away from fine shopping,dining & entertainment on Melrose Ave.-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Fuller have any available units?
616 Fuller doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Fuller have?
Some of 616 Fuller's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Fuller currently offering any rent specials?
616 Fuller is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Fuller pet-friendly?
No, 616 Fuller is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 616 Fuller offer parking?
No, 616 Fuller does not offer parking.
Does 616 Fuller have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Fuller does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Fuller have a pool?
Yes, 616 Fuller has a pool.
Does 616 Fuller have accessible units?
No, 616 Fuller does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Fuller have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Fuller has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College