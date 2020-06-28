616 Fuller

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pool hot tub media room new construction

Exquisite Architectural Gem in Prime Beverly Grove! This luxurious new construction stunner reflects modern California indoor-outdoor living. It features open spacious 2-story floor plan w/large basement media room,high ceilings,abundance of natural light,recessed lighting through-out,high-end finishes,designer tiles,hardwood floors,amazing chef's kitchen w/center island,stainless steel Viking appliances,double door oversized fridge,3 ovens,2 dishwashers, dual sinks & large walk in pantry. Elegant master bedroom w/enormous walk-in closet,contemporary fireplace & inviting balcony overlooking private back yard. Master bathroom w/jetted bath tub,large rain shower & 2 vanities. Enormous basement featuring media room w/built-in projector,wet bar,fridge & wine cooler. Private spacious back yard w/pool,hot tub,waterfall,gazebo,fire pit & outdoor kitchen.Built-in speakers through-out & security cameras.Located just steps away from fine shopping,dining & entertainment on Melrose Ave.-