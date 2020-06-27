6125 Shadyglade Ave.

Amenities

READY FOR MOVE-IN! Upgraded 3+2.5 w/appliances included! (6125 Shadyglade) - AVAILABLE NOW! Upgraded North Hollywood home available for lease. Amenities include: 3BR + 2.5BA, single-story layout w/over 1600 SQF of space; open floorplan; recessed lighting; central heat + air; living room; dining area; kitchen w/granite countertops + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher); master bedroom w/full bath + walk-in closet; washer + dryer provided; wired for security system; 1 car garage, 2 car carport + driveway parking available; backyard + gardener included; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



