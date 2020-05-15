6123 Horner Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/38916710ac ---- Here is a great new place for you to call, ?HOME!? This generously sized 2 Bedroom 2 Bath apartment home is in the heart of Pico/Robertson. Just moments away, you will find the heart of Century City, Beverly Hills, Both Century City mall and Beverly Center are minutes away. You would be right off La Cienega, and situated perfectly near the 10 for better convenience. Property Features: - On-site Laundry - Online Resident Portal: Pay Online, Request Maintenance Service Online, Check your balance any time - Secure Entrance. Apartment Features: - Stainless Steel Appliances - Granite Countertops - New Bath Vanity and Fixtures - New vinyl plank flooring - Good amount of storage space Some Qualifying Information: - Income: Must be 2.5x advertised rent - Credit Score: 600-650, may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. - A detailed Rental Policy is available in our application process. Please ask us about our animal policy! *Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*MonemCo adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*