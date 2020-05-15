All apartments in Los Angeles
6123 Horner Street
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:24 AM

6123 Horner Street

6123 Horner Street · No Longer Available
Location

6123 Horner Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/38916710ac ---- Here is a great new place for you to call, ?HOME!? This generously sized 2 Bedroom 2 Bath apartment home is in the heart of Pico/Robertson. Just moments away, you will find the heart of Century City, Beverly Hills, Both Century City mall and Beverly Center are minutes away. You would be right off La Cienega, and situated perfectly near the 10 for better convenience. Property Features: - On-site Laundry - Online Resident Portal: Pay Online, Request Maintenance Service Online, Check your balance any time - Secure Entrance. Apartment Features: - Stainless Steel Appliances - Granite Countertops - New Bath Vanity and Fixtures - New vinyl plank flooring - Good amount of storage space Some Qualifying Information: - Income: Must be 2.5x advertised rent - Credit Score: 600-650, may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. - A detailed Rental Policy is available in our application process. Please ask us about our animal policy! *Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*MonemCo adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6123 Horner Street have any available units?
6123 Horner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6123 Horner Street currently offering any rent specials?
6123 Horner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6123 Horner Street pet-friendly?
No, 6123 Horner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6123 Horner Street offer parking?
No, 6123 Horner Street does not offer parking.
Does 6123 Horner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6123 Horner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6123 Horner Street have a pool?
No, 6123 Horner Street does not have a pool.
Does 6123 Horner Street have accessible units?
No, 6123 Horner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6123 Horner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6123 Horner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6123 Horner Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6123 Horner Street does not have units with air conditioning.

