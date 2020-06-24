All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6107 Alcott Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6107 Alcott Street
Last updated October 4 2019 at 8:41 PM

6107 Alcott Street

6107 Alcott Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6107 Alcott Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 2 weeks Free O.A.C.!
Spacious 1 bedroom in a charming Spanish Colonial in Pico-Robertson area. Lots of character, hardwood floors throughout, remodeled kitchen with new countertops & tile, modern appliances (stove, dishwasher, refrigerator), renovated bathroom with new vanity, new shower tile and new fixtures. Utility room with washer & dryer hookups in the unit. 1 car garage parking included.

BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than the numbers in this ad are fraudulent advertisement!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6107 Alcott Street have any available units?
6107 Alcott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6107 Alcott Street have?
Some of 6107 Alcott Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6107 Alcott Street currently offering any rent specials?
6107 Alcott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6107 Alcott Street pet-friendly?
No, 6107 Alcott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6107 Alcott Street offer parking?
Yes, 6107 Alcott Street offers parking.
Does 6107 Alcott Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6107 Alcott Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6107 Alcott Street have a pool?
No, 6107 Alcott Street does not have a pool.
Does 6107 Alcott Street have accessible units?
No, 6107 Alcott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6107 Alcott Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6107 Alcott Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College