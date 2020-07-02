All apartments in Los Angeles
6046 Fallbrook Avenue

6046 Fallbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6046 Fallbrook Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Modern Home in highly accredited Woodlake Charter Elementary, Hale Charter Middle School and El Camino Real Charter High School! The home features 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms with open concept and surround sound system. New flooring through out the home. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Every bedroom has attached bathroom. Beautiful backyard perfect for entertaining with a custom BBQ grill. This home is in a great location in Woodland Hills, 5 minute drive to malls, dining, entertainment and the new village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6046 Fallbrook Avenue have any available units?
6046 Fallbrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6046 Fallbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6046 Fallbrook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6046 Fallbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6046 Fallbrook Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6046 Fallbrook Avenue offer parking?
No, 6046 Fallbrook Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6046 Fallbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6046 Fallbrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6046 Fallbrook Avenue have a pool?
No, 6046 Fallbrook Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6046 Fallbrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6046 Fallbrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6046 Fallbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6046 Fallbrook Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6046 Fallbrook Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6046 Fallbrook Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

