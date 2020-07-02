6046 Fallbrook Avenue

Amenities

Modern Home in highly accredited Woodlake Charter Elementary, Hale Charter Middle School and El Camino Real Charter High School! The home features 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms with open concept and surround sound system. New flooring through out the home. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Every bedroom has attached bathroom. Beautiful backyard perfect for entertaining with a custom BBQ grill. This home is in a great location in Woodland Hills, 5 minute drive to malls, dining, entertainment and the new village.