Last updated July 2 2020 at 12:42 AM

604 West G Street

604 West G Street · (310) 750-4885
Location

604 West G Street, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

- Address: 604 West G Street #6 Wilmington, CA 90744

- Rent: $1,500 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,800
- 600 or Better Credit Score
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx Sq.Ft: 850

Features and Amenities:
- Spacious Upstairs Unit
- Fridge, stove, oven, and range included
- Ceiling Fan
- Dual Pane Windows
- Large Bedroom
- Large Closets
- Lots of Storage
- Laundry facilities on site
- Large private balcony
- 1 Parking space
- Utilities included: Water & Trash
- No Pets

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
424-203-7689
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 West G Street have any available units?
604 West G Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 West G Street have?
Some of 604 West G Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 West G Street currently offering any rent specials?
604 West G Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 West G Street pet-friendly?
No, 604 West G Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 604 West G Street offer parking?
Yes, 604 West G Street offers parking.
Does 604 West G Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 West G Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 West G Street have a pool?
No, 604 West G Street does not have a pool.
Does 604 West G Street have accessible units?
No, 604 West G Street does not have accessible units.
Does 604 West G Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 West G Street does not have units with dishwashers.
