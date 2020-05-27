Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking ceiling fan some paid utils range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***



- Address: 604 West G Street #6 Wilmington, CA 90744



- Rent: $1,500 Per Month

- Deposit: $1,800

- 600 or Better Credit Score

- 1 Bedroom

- 1 Bathroom

- Approx Sq.Ft: 850



Features and Amenities:

- Spacious Upstairs Unit

- Fridge, stove, oven, and range included

- Ceiling Fan

- Dual Pane Windows

- Large Bedroom

- Large Closets

- Lots of Storage

- Laundry facilities on site

- Large private balcony

- 1 Parking space

- Utilities included: Water & Trash

- No Pets



Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com



Visit this link to see our rental criteria: www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria



Requirements when applying:

- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property

- Credit Score 600 or better

- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)

- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card

- Completed Rental Application

- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review



Thank you for your interest!



Pinnacle Property Management

424-203-7689

www.pinnaclepmc.com



Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.