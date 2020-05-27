Amenities
- Address: 604 West G Street #6 Wilmington, CA 90744
- Rent: $1,500 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,800
- 600 or Better Credit Score
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx Sq.Ft: 850
Features and Amenities:
- Spacious Upstairs Unit
- Fridge, stove, oven, and range included
- Ceiling Fan
- Dual Pane Windows
- Large Bedroom
- Large Closets
- Lots of Storage
- Laundry facilities on site
- Large private balcony
- 1 Parking space
- Utilities included: Water & Trash
- No Pets
Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com
Visit this link to see our rental criteria: www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria
Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review
Pinnacle Property Management
424-203-7689
www.pinnaclepmc.com
