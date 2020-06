Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal cats allowed parking fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

Available 06/28/20 Centrally located Beautiful (3) Bedroom, (1) Bath, Single Family Home on a Cul de sac near La Cienega and Venice. It is walking distance to Kaiser hospital and located 15 min from Venice Beach, Downtown LA, Beverly Hills and Century City. Property is close to public transportation and the new Metro Expo Line. Available Now call to schedule a viewing.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12195894



(RLNE5849690)