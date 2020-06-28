6010 Sadring Ave,

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool hot tub refrigerator

4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms Pool and Spa and View - Beautiful 4 bed 3.5 bath open floor plan mid century modern in walnut acres with spectacular city and mountain views from virtually every room. Huge master bedroom with en suite bathroom and balcony! Lots of storage space and closets. French doors lead to Pool and lush backyard. Garden boxes ready for you to grow your own non gmo vegetable garden. Pergola ready to enjoy the view and host house guest with coffee or wine or go upstairs and enjoy the city light valley views. Perfect for large families, extended families. Washer dryer and refrigerator included. Owner pays for gardener and pool services. Property is in El Camino high school district, close to Calabasas commons and farmers market, The Village, Topanga Mall, Fallbrook Center, shops and restaurants on Ventura Blvd, and easy access to 101 Frwy to enjoy the wineries and beaches in Malibu. A Must See Home!



(RLNE5142928)