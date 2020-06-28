All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6010 Sadring Ave,.
Last updated November 12 2019 at 11:59 AM

6010 Sadring Ave,

6010 Sadring Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6010 Sadring Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
refrigerator
4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms Pool and Spa and View - Beautiful 4 bed 3.5 bath open floor plan mid century modern in walnut acres with spectacular city and mountain views from virtually every room. Huge master bedroom with en suite bathroom and balcony! Lots of storage space and closets. French doors lead to Pool and lush backyard. Garden boxes ready for you to grow your own non gmo vegetable garden. Pergola ready to enjoy the view and host house guest with coffee or wine or go upstairs and enjoy the city light valley views. Perfect for large families, extended families. Washer dryer and refrigerator included. Owner pays for gardener and pool services. Property is in El Camino high school district, close to Calabasas commons and farmers market, The Village, Topanga Mall, Fallbrook Center, shops and restaurants on Ventura Blvd, and easy access to 101 Frwy to enjoy the wineries and beaches in Malibu. A Must See Home!

(RLNE5142928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6010 Sadring Ave, have any available units?
6010 Sadring Ave, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6010 Sadring Ave, have?
Some of 6010 Sadring Ave,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6010 Sadring Ave, currently offering any rent specials?
6010 Sadring Ave, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6010 Sadring Ave, pet-friendly?
Yes, 6010 Sadring Ave, is pet friendly.
Does 6010 Sadring Ave, offer parking?
No, 6010 Sadring Ave, does not offer parking.
Does 6010 Sadring Ave, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6010 Sadring Ave, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6010 Sadring Ave, have a pool?
Yes, 6010 Sadring Ave, has a pool.
Does 6010 Sadring Ave, have accessible units?
No, 6010 Sadring Ave, does not have accessible units.
Does 6010 Sadring Ave, have units with dishwashers?
No, 6010 Sadring Ave, does not have units with dishwashers.
