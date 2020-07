Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Hancock Park adjacent, located two blocks south of Melrose. Duplex, front unit is available. Good sized two bedroom or one plus den. Large eat-in kitchen. One remodeled bath. Laminate floors, central cooling and heat, washer/dryer, stove and refrigerator included. One car garage and one off street parking space. Property is fenced and gated.