5923 Jumilla Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

ENTERTAINER'S DELIGHT! GATED ESTATE IN SOUGHT AFTER COLLEGE ACRES! - ENTERTAINER'S DELIGHT! GATED ESTATE IN SOUGHT AFTER COLLEGE ACRES! BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED, CALIFORNIA RANCH REDONE WITH HIGH QUALITY, CUSTOM FINISHES. 4 BEDROOMS + LARGE OFFICE WITH BUILT IN LIBRARY AND CABINETS! GATED WITH SPRAWLING FRONT AND REAR YARDS! FRONT PORCH LEADS TO IMMACULATE HOME READY TO MOVE INTO! NEW TRAVERTINE STONE, AND RESTORED OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS, CANISTER LIGHTING, 2 FIREPLACES, SMOOTH CEILINGS, & 2 SUITES WITH BATHS. FULL HALL BATH WITH SPA TUB AND SKY-LITE! PRIVATE SUITE ON SEPARATE SIDE OF THE HOME HAS SITTING AREA WITH BRICK FLOOR AND FRENCH WINDOWS, WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE TO DREAMY POOL YARD. MAY BE PERFECT FOR MOM AND OR DAD! HUGE GREAT ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING AND WALL OF NEW SLIDING DOORS OPENING TO HUGE USABLE POOL YARD WITH GRASSY AREAS. CONCRETE WALKWAYS AND PATIOS WITH RIBBONS OF BRICK. POOL TO GATHER AROUND WITH COVERED PATIO FOR BARBECUES & HANGING OUT. OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE PLUS OFF STREET PARKING FOR 4+ CARS BEHIND GATE! FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW KITCHEN WITH QUIET CLOSE DRAWERS AND CABINETS, NEW APPLIANCES, SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH STORAGE. MANY ROOMS READY FOR FLAT SCREEN TV'S, DUAL AIR AND HEAT! NEW -REDONE BATHS..MUST SEE! OPEN TO A LONG TERM LEASE.



(RLNE4704964)