Los Angeles, CA
5901 West CARLTON Way
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:24 AM

5901 West CARLTON Way

5901 Carlton Way · No Longer Available
Location

5901 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful and renovated 1 bed + 1 bath is now available. This 1st floor unit comes equipped with an updated kitchen featuring stainless-steel appliances, new custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. The unit has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, an upgraded bathroom, new blinds, air conditioning and new paint. No parking. Community laundry in building. All pets considered. Just a short walk to the Hollywood & Western Metro Station, extremely close to West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Los Feliz, Franklin Village, Silver Lake, Echo Park, Hancock Park, Runyon Canyon & More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 West CARLTON Way have any available units?
5901 West CARLTON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5901 West CARLTON Way have?
Some of 5901 West CARLTON Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 West CARLTON Way currently offering any rent specials?
5901 West CARLTON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 West CARLTON Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5901 West CARLTON Way is pet friendly.
Does 5901 West CARLTON Way offer parking?
No, 5901 West CARLTON Way does not offer parking.
Does 5901 West CARLTON Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 West CARLTON Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 West CARLTON Way have a pool?
No, 5901 West CARLTON Way does not have a pool.
Does 5901 West CARLTON Way have accessible units?
No, 5901 West CARLTON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 West CARLTON Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5901 West CARLTON Way does not have units with dishwashers.
