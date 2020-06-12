All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:49 PM

5862 David Avenue

5862 David Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5862 David Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mid City

Amenities

Beautiful, large, corner unit in a brand new modern, luxurious & private building, just finished in 2019. Building is Comprised of only 3 large units, which offers a blend of classic sophistication and contemporary vision. This is a large 2 bdrm, & 3 bathroom unit, with Open floor plan. Entrance leads to the living and dining area that leads to a modern kitchen with lots of custom built cabinets, grand island & high end appliances . Other features are, high ceilings w/ recessed lightings, each room w/ individual A/C, walk in closet, kitchen w/ custom built cabinets, grand island w/ quartz stone counter tops, washer, dryer, tank less water heater, central water filter, Jacuzzi tub, access garage parking and much much more. Nearby shops, restaurants & entertainments area. Minutes away from Beverly Hills, Beverly wood, downtown Culver City, and easy access to freeways & Metro station. A Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5862 DAVID Avenue have any available units?
5862 DAVID Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5862 DAVID Avenue have?
Some of 5862 DAVID Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5862 DAVID Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5862 DAVID Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5862 DAVID Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5862 DAVID Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5862 DAVID Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5862 DAVID Avenue offers parking.
Does 5862 DAVID Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5862 DAVID Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5862 DAVID Avenue have a pool?
No, 5862 DAVID Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5862 DAVID Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5862 DAVID Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5862 DAVID Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5862 DAVID Avenue has units with dishwashers.
