5862 DAVID Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful, large, corner unit in a brand new modern, luxurious & private building, just finished in 2019. Building is Comprised of only 3 large units, which offers a blend of classic sophistication and contemporary vision. This is a large 2 bdrm, & 3 bathroom unit, with Open floor plan. Entrance leads to the living and dining area that leads to a modern kitchen with lots of custom built cabinets, grand island & high end appliances . Other features are, high ceilings w/ recessed lightings, each room w/ individual A/C, walk in closet, kitchen w/ custom built cabinets, grand island w/ quartz stone counter tops, washer, dryer, tank less water heater, central water filter, Jacuzzi tub, access garage parking and much much more. Nearby shops, restaurants & entertainments area. Minutes away from Beverly Hills, Beverly wood, downtown Culver City, and easy access to freeways & Metro station. A Must see!!