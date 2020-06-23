All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
5840 White Oak Avenue
5840 White Oak Avenue

5840 N White Oak Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5840 N White Oak Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Short Term Lease!!!!! Available immediately!!! Fully Furnished!!! Monthly! OR Yearly! Wi-Fi included! Two TVs with all channels! Fabulous 3Bed 2Bath Encino home close to everything. Newer Furniture * Great kitchen with custom cabinets * Large master bedroom suite * Nice family room with Decorative fireplace and French doors leading to secluded back yard * Dining area * Central air and heat * Hardwood floors throughout * Convenient access to shops and transportation * Home is not on the main street, it is behind the greenbelt on a nice tree-lined street. Private backyard * Minutes to Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5840 White Oak Avenue have any available units?
5840 White Oak Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5840 White Oak Avenue have?
Some of 5840 White Oak Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5840 White Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5840 White Oak Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5840 White Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5840 White Oak Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5840 White Oak Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5840 White Oak Avenue offers parking.
Does 5840 White Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5840 White Oak Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5840 White Oak Avenue have a pool?
No, 5840 White Oak Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5840 White Oak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5840 White Oak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5840 White Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5840 White Oak Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
