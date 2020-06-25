All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5818 Laramie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5818 Laramie Avenue
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

5818 Laramie Avenue

5818 Laramie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5818 Laramie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 1,450 square foot pool home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
A bright and spacious kitchen with a large breakfast nook, a living room with lots of natural lighting from the 2 large patio sliding doors and a traditional brick fireplace. The dining area leads into the large backyard perfect for entertaining with a covered patio that faces the gorgeous pool. Wood like floors throughout, 2 car garage, double laundry hookups in garage.
Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, public transportation and easy access to the 101 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5818 Laramie Avenue have any available units?
5818 Laramie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5818 Laramie Avenue have?
Some of 5818 Laramie Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5818 Laramie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5818 Laramie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5818 Laramie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5818 Laramie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5818 Laramie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5818 Laramie Avenue offers parking.
Does 5818 Laramie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5818 Laramie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5818 Laramie Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5818 Laramie Avenue has a pool.
Does 5818 Laramie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5818 Laramie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5818 Laramie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5818 Laramie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College