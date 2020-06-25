5818 Laramie Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

This 1,450 square foot pool home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

A bright and spacious kitchen with a large breakfast nook, a living room with lots of natural lighting from the 2 large patio sliding doors and a traditional brick fireplace. The dining area leads into the large backyard perfect for entertaining with a covered patio that faces the gorgeous pool. Wood like floors throughout, 2 car garage, double laundry hookups in garage.

Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, public transportation and easy access to the 101 freeway.