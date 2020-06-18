5801 Packard St. 4 & 8

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1/2 OFF SPECIAL - Wilshire Vista Stunner



- 1/2 OFF LAST MONTH'S RENT for 13 month lease -

- Text Showpads Vacancy Showings: 323-892-7237

Unit 4: 2 bed, 2 bath - 2900/month -- WATCH VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/Cg9P9-9cds8 --

Welcome to the elegant heart of the City! Wilshire Vista is nestled minutes from the 10 FWY, surrounded by Carthay Circle, Miracle Mile, Little Ethiopia, trendy Picfair Village and the Grove. You are also close to Century City and the Wilshire corridor. This unit has been completely renovated with vinyl plank flooring, Wall AC Units, a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and 2 elegant baths. Covered parking for 1 car and lots of street parking. Nearby schools include Carthay Elementary. Vons and India spice shops nearby, along with coffee shops like Whammy Bar & Paper or Plastik Cafe. Enjoy restaurants likeMy 2 Cents, Bloom, Little Ethiopia and 3rd St.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88910

