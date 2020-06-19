5744 Kester Avenue

Amenities
Gorgeous BRAND NEW Chic and modern
Excellent floor plan with private outside front door entry
This light and bright unit offers an inviting living room, completely upgraded with brand new High End Wide Plank Laminate Flooring, recessed lighting, spacious brand new kitchen with high quality custom cabinets, quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, including washer and dryer. lots of storage space. Tankless water heater.
2 spacious bedrooms recessed lights throughout new windows and doors. Paint , central air and heat. Tankless water heater.
Brand new everything, AC, Heat, plumbing. electrical,
Well located 2 unit complex near Whole Foods, restaurants, Westside & freeway access.