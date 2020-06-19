All apartments in Los Angeles
5744 Kester Avenue

5744 Kester Avenue · (818) 625-3354
Location

5744 Kester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5744 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 918 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Gorgeous BRAND NEW Chic and modern
Excellent floor plan with private outside front door entry
This light and bright unit offers an inviting living room, completely upgraded with brand new High End Wide Plank Laminate Flooring, recessed lighting, spacious brand new kitchen with high quality custom cabinets, quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, including washer and dryer. lots of storage space. Tankless water heater.
2 spacious bedrooms recessed lights throughout new windows and doors. Paint , central air and heat. Tankless water heater.
Brand new everything, AC, Heat, plumbing. electrical,
Well located 2 unit complex near Whole Foods, restaurants, Westside & freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5744 Kester Avenue have any available units?
5744 Kester Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5744 Kester Avenue have?
Some of 5744 Kester Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5744 Kester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5744 Kester Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5744 Kester Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5744 Kester Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5744 Kester Avenue offer parking?
No, 5744 Kester Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5744 Kester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5744 Kester Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5744 Kester Avenue have a pool?
No, 5744 Kester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5744 Kester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5744 Kester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5744 Kester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5744 Kester Avenue has units with dishwashers.
