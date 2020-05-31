5734 Bianca Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors garage extra storage range

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors range Property Amenities garage

2 BR, 1 BA Home in Great Encino Neighborhood - Fantastic leasing opportunity in Encino.

Centrally located in a green residential neighborhood this cute, 2 BR, 1 BA home contains 752 sq. ft. and is ready for move in.



Great open floor plan. Kitchen with stove and wood cabinets opens to formal dining area and living room.

Both bedrooms have large closets and hardwood floors. Good size bathroom.

Other features include garage, additional storage space, laundry space.

Large gated private backyard is perfect for entertaining.



Easy access to the 101 & 405 freeways, Ventura Blvd, schools, shopping and restaurants.

One-year minimum lease. One month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application. Owner pays for the gardener. Tenant pays for the utilities.

Please call Lysa

Lic #01705185

RPM SouthSFV

We follow all fair housing laws



(RLNE4626147)