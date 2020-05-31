All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5734 Bianca Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5734 Bianca Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5734 Bianca Ave

5734 Bianca Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5734 Bianca Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
garage
2 BR, 1 BA Home in Great Encino Neighborhood - Fantastic leasing opportunity in Encino.
Centrally located in a green residential neighborhood this cute, 2 BR, 1 BA home contains 752 sq. ft. and is ready for move in.

Great open floor plan. Kitchen with stove and wood cabinets opens to formal dining area and living room.
Both bedrooms have large closets and hardwood floors. Good size bathroom.
Other features include garage, additional storage space, laundry space.
Large gated private backyard is perfect for entertaining.

Easy access to the 101 & 405 freeways, Ventura Blvd, schools, shopping and restaurants.
One-year minimum lease. One month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application. Owner pays for the gardener. Tenant pays for the utilities.
Please call Lysa
Lic #01705185
RPM SouthSFV
We follow all fair housing laws

(RLNE4626147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5734 Bianca Ave have any available units?
5734 Bianca Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5734 Bianca Ave have?
Some of 5734 Bianca Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5734 Bianca Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5734 Bianca Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5734 Bianca Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5734 Bianca Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5734 Bianca Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5734 Bianca Ave offers parking.
Does 5734 Bianca Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5734 Bianca Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5734 Bianca Ave have a pool?
No, 5734 Bianca Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5734 Bianca Ave have accessible units?
No, 5734 Bianca Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5734 Bianca Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5734 Bianca Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College