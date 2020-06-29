All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 7 2019 at 7:47 AM

5709 WILLOWCREST Avenue

5709 Willowcrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5709 Willowcrest Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Wonderful well maintained 4 unit income property located in the City of North Hollywood. The condition of the property is well maintained. Conveniently located near familiar shops and restaurants. Please DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS! Drive-by only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5709 WILLOWCREST Avenue have any available units?
5709 WILLOWCREST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5709 WILLOWCREST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5709 WILLOWCREST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 WILLOWCREST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5709 WILLOWCREST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5709 WILLOWCREST Avenue offer parking?
No, 5709 WILLOWCREST Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5709 WILLOWCREST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5709 WILLOWCREST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 WILLOWCREST Avenue have a pool?
No, 5709 WILLOWCREST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5709 WILLOWCREST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5709 WILLOWCREST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5709 WILLOWCREST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5709 WILLOWCREST Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5709 WILLOWCREST Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5709 WILLOWCREST Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

