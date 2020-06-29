5709 Willowcrest Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601 North Hollywood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Wonderful well maintained 4 unit income property located in the City of North Hollywood. The condition of the property is well maintained. Conveniently located near familiar shops and restaurants. Please DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS! Drive-by only!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5709 WILLOWCREST Avenue have any available units?
5709 WILLOWCREST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.