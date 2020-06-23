All apartments in Los Angeles
5708 SIMPSON Avenue

5708 Simpson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5708 Simpson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Charming, single story home in great Valley Village neighborhood. This home features 2 bedrooms and a den that you can use as a third bedroom, newly renovated sun-room/covered porch, hardwood floors, central air conditioning, ceiling fans in both bedrooms and two fireplaces!! Custom woodwork and built-in book/display cases. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and back-splash, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and built-in desk. Laundry room off kitchen has full size machines included. Great family den with fireplace with granite surround, mantle and built-in shelving/bookcases. Large yard with built-in BBQ, perfect for entertaining. Close to the studios, NoHo Arts District, and the freeway, this Valley Village charmer has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5708 SIMPSON Avenue have any available units?
5708 SIMPSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5708 SIMPSON Avenue have?
Some of 5708 SIMPSON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5708 SIMPSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5708 SIMPSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5708 SIMPSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5708 SIMPSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5708 SIMPSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5708 SIMPSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 5708 SIMPSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5708 SIMPSON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5708 SIMPSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 5708 SIMPSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5708 SIMPSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5708 SIMPSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5708 SIMPSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5708 SIMPSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
