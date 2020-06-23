5708 SIMPSON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Charming, single story home in great Valley Village neighborhood. This home features 2 bedrooms and a den that you can use as a third bedroom, newly renovated sun-room/covered porch, hardwood floors, central air conditioning, ceiling fans in both bedrooms and two fireplaces!! Custom woodwork and built-in book/display cases. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and back-splash, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and built-in desk. Laundry room off kitchen has full size machines included. Great family den with fireplace with granite surround, mantle and built-in shelving/bookcases. Large yard with built-in BBQ, perfect for entertaining. Close to the studios, NoHo Arts District, and the freeway, this Valley Village charmer has it all!